9 / 365
Home isolation, chocolate-induced craziness x 2
Not just me though right? :)
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Paula C
@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when the kids were small and loved it. A great place...
kids
energy
too-much-chocolate
Amy Shaylor
ace
Love this! I had chocolate induced craziness x2 here today too haha
April 13th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
nice kitchen :)
April 13th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Great capture of movement! And I like your kitchen.
April 13th, 2020
