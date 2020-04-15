Previous
The Swing by pea
11 / 365

The Swing

A quick snap on my phone. Just spotted this pic out of the corner of my eye while I was sitting in the garden. Think I just liked the composition and the two purple flowers behind it.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Paula C

@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when the kids were small and loved it. A great place...
3% complete

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Love your composition.
April 14th, 2020  
Paula C
@sunnygirl thank you :)
April 14th, 2020  
