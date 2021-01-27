Previous
Icy morning by pea
44 / 365

Icy morning

Another shot from the park looking very pretty in the morning. The playground is locked at the moment due to Covid restrictions (sadly) so unusually empty, but the sunshine certainly boosted our moods.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Paula C

@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK.
