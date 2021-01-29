Previous
Yay it's Friday! by pea
46 / 365

Yay it's Friday!

It's a bit like that here today. Homeschool during lockdown is not the most fun but as well as being Friday, it's sunny and that makes ALL the difference! Happy Friday people :-)
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Paula C

ace
@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when the kids were small and loved it. A great place...
12% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great jumping and action shot.
January 29th, 2021  
