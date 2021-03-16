Previous
Vintage pink by pea
Vintage pink

Well since I have the flowers I might as well make the most of them. Another shot but this time face-on and with a vintage edit. I do like the lensbaby for photographing flowers :)
Paula C

ace
Nicole Campbell ace
So very lovely
March 15th, 2021  
