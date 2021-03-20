Sign up
Spring!
I noticed this little pot the other day with it's buds, I must've planted it last year and then forgotten about it. So nice to see all the spring buds coming out in the garden.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Paula C
ace
@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when my kids were small and loved it. A great place...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
bokeh
,
buds
