Previous
Next
Daisies by pea
89 / 365

Daisies

My worktop might be my new favourite place for taking plant pics as I have the garden as the backdrop. I feel like this may need some other colours in it. Thanks for looking :-)
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Paula C

ace
@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when my kids were small and loved it. A great place...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise