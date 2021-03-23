Previous
Get Pushed: Feet Portrait by pea
90 / 365

Get Pushed: Feet Portrait

My get pushed partner @sprphotos challenged me to "take a portrait-style photo where the focus is 'feet'. Any subject and setting you like".

Syliva, thank you for the challenge, here's my first attempt. I'll try to do another one this week :-)
23rd March 2021

Paula C

ace
@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when my kids were small and loved it. A great place...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully posed by both models.
March 23rd, 2021  
