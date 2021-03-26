Previous
Next
Freedom 2 by pea
93 / 365

Freedom 2

Another re-edit today. I had to add an arm in as the original arm appeared skewed. Luckily the back is fairly symmetrical so it was possible :)
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Paula C

ace
@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when my kids were small and loved it. A great place...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Beautiful shot....... but being very allergic to Lavender, I could get an asthma attack from just looking at that picture. :)
March 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise