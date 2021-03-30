Previous
Photo bomber by pea
97 / 365

Photo bomber

Taken on my phone so the quality isn't great but I love his joyful expression. This was taken on our walk in Tadworth Common yesterday. Thanks for looking!
30th March 2021

Paula C

@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when my kids were small and loved it. A great place...
26% complete

