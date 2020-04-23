Previous
Blossom at sunset by pea
Blossom at sunset

Today was the first day I haven't been out to exercise for ages! I definitely feel better when I do. Blossom in the neighbor's garden, another beautiful day!
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Paula C

ace
@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when the kids were small and loved it. A great place...
