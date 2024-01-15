Previous
TFW January 15 is the last day of summer by peachfront
15 / 365

TFW January 15 is the last day of summer

It will freeze tonight, & all these hummingbird flowers will be burnt or gone. But the hummingbirds may be more visible as they congregate around the feeders.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
