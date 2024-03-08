Previous
Baboons in the sunset by peachfront
Baboons in the sunset

There were dozens of them gathering in this area of the riverbank, but it was dark enough to discourage me from trying many photos. I couldn't pass up this silhouette of mother and child though.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that is really a stunning natural image - instant fav!
March 19th, 2024  
Peachfront
Thank you!
March 19th, 2024  
