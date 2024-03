They Gave Me So Much Aggro I Felt Obligated to Shoot Them

I won't even describe the efforts we went through so I could get a good look at these Bronze-winged Coursers, but once we had them, I felt pretty well determined to get a picture even though the light was terrible, the shadows were harsh, and the female managed to find a stick of grass to stand behind at every angle I had available to shoot from. (I was in a vehicle, once you get out, you'd never see these guys again.)