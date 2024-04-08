Sign up
99 / 365
Who Needs An Eclipse to be Dark as Expletive?
As you can see from this noisy image, it's already dark out there-- in fact, now it's raining pretty hard. Sigh... there might not be any amazing eclipse photos coming from this account.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th April 2024 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
birds
,
bird
,
cloudy
,
outdoors
,
overcast
,
cardinal
