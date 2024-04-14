Previous
Wild Strawberries by peachfront
105 / 365

Wild Strawberries

Can't figure out how to photograph a flat lawn to show that these guys are growing to make a carpet over much of the backyard. The photo seems to have no subject. And I especially apologize to anybody who has red/green colorblindness.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
It's not easy but try laying down equal with the lawn so you have a straight on photo good luck
April 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise