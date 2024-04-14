Sign up
Wild Strawberries
Can't figure out how to photograph a flat lawn to show that these guys are growing to make a carpet over much of the backyard. The photo seems to have no subject. And I especially apologize to anybody who has red/green colorblindness.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Tags
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It's not easy but try laying down equal with the lawn so you have a straight on photo good luck
April 14th, 2024
