Hey, a little more sunflower over here? by peachfront
109 / 365

Hey, a little more sunflower over here?

Female Northern Cardinal seems annoyed that her mate isn't feeding her today. Still getting Indigo Buntings but they're not willing to drop in when I'm sitting there with a big lens...
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
29% complete

