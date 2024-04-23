Previous
Not So Small, I Am Life Size by peachfront
114 / 365

Not So Small, I Am Life Size

Noticed this male Ruby-throated Hummingbird taking off from a high branch on a tallish tree.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
31% complete

