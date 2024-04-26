Previous
Love is real by peachfront
117 / 365

Love is real

There will soon be more little doves, although I was too slow to catch the actual "moment," it lasted about 2 seconds.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
32% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww so precious
April 26th, 2024  
Wendy ace
so sweet 💕
April 26th, 2024  
