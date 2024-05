"I'm here about the free food, lady"

Northern Cardinal on a branch. Quick snapshot on a dark cloudy day with 100% chance of rain...Started to post this as a female but considering the red that's starting to come in on the chest, maybe it's a scraggly immature male. But the bill is so bright coral, I feel it almost has to be a female? Hmm. I'm going with female, gotta be. If I'm wrong somehow, yell.