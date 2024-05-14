Sign up
135 / 365
You call that windy?
The tornadoes missed us, and this Mockingbird is happy to shake off yesterday's storms.
14th May 2024
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
36% complete
birds
bird
mockingbird
birding
