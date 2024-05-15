Sign up
Previous
136 / 365
Shadows
Trying to see how hard it is to use the pancake lens while backpacking with my parrot... it's pretty easy, but I need to find a more interesting walking path.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
0
0
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
136
photos
12
followers
11
following
37% complete
View this month »
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th May 2024 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
shadows
,
bw
