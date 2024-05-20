Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Squirrel
Figured out how to spin a knob to get from Bird Detection to Animal Detection, don't laugh.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
1
2
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
squirrel
,
nikon
,
animal
,
beginner
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome detail
May 20th, 2024
