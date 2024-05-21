Previous
Tunnel by peachfront
Tunnel

I thought it would be cloudy so I could photo some giant oaks but alas it was cloudless & contrasty. Have a view looking down the street to the lake instead.
21st May 2024

Peachfront

Peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
38% complete

