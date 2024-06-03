Previous
Love is real by peachfront
155 / 365

Love is real

Two senior lovebirbs... Nyota can spend hours preening Boobear, the honorary lovebirb who will turn 28 in July. Curious? More of their story is here https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness (no paywall)
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
42% complete

