Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
159 / 365
Thunderegg with Agate Inclusion
This is a small thunderegg with fortification agate growing inside of it that I cut open to tumble polish. The agate took a polish, the porous surrounding material did not.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
159
photos
13
followers
11
following
43% complete
View this month »
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th June 2024 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
mineral
,
geode
,
agate
,
thunderegg
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close