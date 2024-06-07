Previous
Thunderegg with Agate Inclusion

This is a small thunderegg with fortification agate growing inside of it that I cut open to tumble polish. The agate took a polish, the porous surrounding material did not.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
