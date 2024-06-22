Sign up
174 / 365
174 / 365
New phone, who dis
Boo and Nyota were being cute until they realized I was trying to figure out the new phone...
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
1
1
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
174
photos
13
followers
11
following
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
22nd June 2024 10:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
phone
,
pets
,
birds
,
pet
,
samsung
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Cute capture fv!
June 22nd, 2024
