The long death of the old martin house

From at least 1991 to I guess Katrina (2005), this old house provided a nesting colony for Purple Martins. After Katrina, it was moved to a less visible location in somebody's backyard behind a storage facility. Today, as I was taking Cookie, the 50something parrot in a backpack, on his walk, we discovered it left out for garbage pickup. Honestly, looks like it had been overrun by House Sparrows?