208 / 365
In no mood...
Mad Cardinal is both molting & feeding a fledgling so I just grabbed a quick shot... not the dad, not sure what I was thinking in my first note except that usually the father feeds the fledgling and today... not the case.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
cardinal
,
birding
