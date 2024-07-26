Previous
In no mood... by peachfront
208 / 365

In no mood...

Mad Cardinal is both molting & feeding a fledgling so I just grabbed a quick shot... not the dad, not sure what I was thinking in my first note except that usually the father feeds the fledgling and today... not the case.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise