213 / 365
Mondays hit harder when they come on a Wednesday
Saggy-eyed Brown Thrasher is slow to wake up from the party but, man, that rising sun is obnoxiously bright.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
funny
,
birds
,
bird
,
outdoors
,
garden
,
feeder
