Previous
214 / 365
Make these stale New Year's resolutions into beautiful tail ribbons
Testing the 5x lens on the new phone when Nyota discovered some paper she wanted to get crafty with...
That ribbon did not photograph well. I need to get her to do it with some more colorful paper...
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
214
photos
14
followers
11
following
58% complete
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
1st August 2024 9:40am
Tags
funny
,
bird
,
pet
,
samsung
,
lovebird
