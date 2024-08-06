Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
219 / 365
My attitude is poor, and I like it that way
Carolina Wren on a wooden fence.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
219
photos
14
followers
11
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th August 2024 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
birding
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close