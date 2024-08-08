Previous
Hummingbird Exercise 1 by peachfront
221 / 365

Hummingbird Exercise 1

I want to learn how a photograph a hummingbird that isn't a big ole softball Giant Hummingbird so here's how it's going to start. Ruby-throated Hummingbird female/immature. Dawn. Feeder.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise