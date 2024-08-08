Sign up
Previous
221 / 365
Hummingbird Exercise 1
I want to learn how a photograph a hummingbird that isn't a big ole softball Giant Hummingbird so here's how it's going to start. Ruby-throated Hummingbird female/immature. Dawn. Feeder.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
0
0
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
221
photos
14
followers
11
following
60% complete
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
8th August 2024 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
flight
,
hummingbirds
