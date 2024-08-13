Previous
I refuse to launch, Daddy's food is too good by peachfront


The female is no longer feeding the fledglings, but Daddy is still hard at work with this hungry brat. His poor crest is more like a floppy Beatles hairdo at this point...
13th August 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
