Previous
226 / 365
I refuse to launch, Daddy's food is too good
The female is no longer feeding the fledglings, but Daddy is still hard at work with this hungry brat. His poor crest is more like a floppy Beatles hairdo at this point...
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
fledgling
,
cardinals
,
birding
