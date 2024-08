Berries!

I meant to photograph the Cardinals again today because it's the Mom's turn again to babysit the fledglings, and she took both of them to the feeder together to fuel up but... when the "meep" bird (Great Crested Flycatcher) ventures out of the shadows instead of hiding in the dark and meeping... I have to turn my camera there. Honestly, birds that find their own food can make the most rewarding scenes when they do show themselves.