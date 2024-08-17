Previous
Double Trouble is starting to grow up by peachfront
230 / 365

Double Trouble is starting to grow up

The two baby Cardinals are blossoming differently. I suspect I have one male and one female. The parents are still around but doing more of the adult supervision from a distance...
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
