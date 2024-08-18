Sign up
231 / 365
A big day for a little bird
For the first time, the father Cardinal had to chase the little one to feed him, and the little one refused. Instead, the mighty hunter said he is a big birb who can catch his own food. (Look closely at what he holds in his beak.)
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
