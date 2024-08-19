Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
Too hot to sit out and get a better photo
The Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are coming through but these stupid heat advisories stop me from being able to sit out very long...
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
2
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
232
photos
14
followers
11
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th August 2024 4:56pm
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
birding
Barb
ace
What a pretty capture!
August 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
August 19th, 2024
