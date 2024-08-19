Previous
Too hot to sit out and get a better photo

The Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are coming through but these stupid heat advisories stop me from being able to sit out very long...
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Barb ace
What a pretty capture!
August 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
August 19th, 2024  
