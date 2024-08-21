Sign up
Missed the supermoon by a mile
Forgot to photo the supermoon the other day so when I hopped up this morning remembering that it was time to rev up the ancient Coolpix and blow the carbon out of the engine... I had an easy choice of subject.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
21st August 2024 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
coolpix
