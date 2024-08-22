Previous
"Do I look like I want my picture made to you?" by peachfront
235 / 365

"Do I look like I want my picture made to you?"

A Carolina Wren with attitude...
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
64% complete

Elyse Klemchuk
Sorry! When you’re a wren, and you’re cute, you get your picture taken.
August 22nd, 2024  
