235 / 365
"Do I look like I want my picture made to you?"
A Carolina Wren with attitude...
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
wren
,
birding
Elyse Klemchuk
Sorry! When you’re a wren, and you’re cute, you get your picture taken.
August 22nd, 2024
