"I would like to report a case of child neglect"

This young boo was raising heck this morning, screaming, flying back & forth, flew at me twice although never quite connecting as well as randomly harassing some other birds like the Inca Doves. No sign of the parents. At last, he had no option but to give up, go to the feeder, and get his own food. Self-pity will only get you so far in this world... Juvenile Red-bellied Woodpecker.