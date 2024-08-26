Previous
Molting stinks by peachfront
239 / 365

Molting stinks

Brown Thrasher with ratty head feathers is not feeling in the mood for the carmera's eye today.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
