Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
240 / 365
"Molting stinks" redux
The male baby Cardinal is sticking pretty close to Daddy & both of them are molting like heck, but Daddy is canny enough to stay in the leaves deep enough to elude the camera.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
240
photos
15
followers
11
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th August 2024 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
funny
,
baby
,
birds
,
bird
,
cute
,
birding
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close