Previous
"Molting stinks" redux by peachfront
240 / 365

"Molting stinks" redux

The male baby Cardinal is sticking pretty close to Daddy & both of them are molting like heck, but Daddy is canny enough to stay in the leaves deep enough to elude the camera.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise