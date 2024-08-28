Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
241 / 365
A stone I tumble-polished
Still frustrated by trying to photograph still items but, from time to time, I take another shot at it. For some reason this kind of photography isn't as much fun as wildlife.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
241
photos
15
followers
11
following
66% complete
View this month »
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
28th August 2024 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
rock
,
hobbies
,
collection
,
amethyst
,
mineral
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love polished stones
August 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close