A stone I tumble-polished by peachfront
241 / 365

A stone I tumble-polished

Still frustrated by trying to photograph still items but, from time to time, I take another shot at it. For some reason this kind of photography isn't as much fun as wildlife.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love polished stones
August 28th, 2024  
