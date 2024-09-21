Sign up
265 / 365
Attitude
"While it's true I don't like you, don't feel special, I don't like anyone." She's chasing EVERYBODY at high speed today, including the adult males.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
hummingbirds
