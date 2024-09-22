Previous
Cardinal climber by peachfront
266 / 365

Cardinal climber

This vine has come back every year for more than two decades, and the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are loving it.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
72% complete

Photo Details

