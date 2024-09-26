Previous
Boo giving Nyota a little love by peachfront
Boo giving Nyota a little love

Nyota spends a LOT more time grooming & preening Boobear the 28-year-old cockatiel than Boobear spends on Nyota but he does return the love sometimes...

The usual link to their story: https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
