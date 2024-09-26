Sign up
270 / 365
Boo giving Nyota a little love
Nyota spends a LOT more time grooming & preening Boobear the 28-year-old cockatiel than Boobear spends on Nyota but he does return the love sometimes...
The usual link to their story:
https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
cockatiel
,
lovebird
