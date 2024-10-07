Previous
"As a matter of fact, my green fur does make me better than you." by peachfront
281 / 365

"As a matter of fact, my green fur does make me better than you."

Long-tailed Skipper on Lantana.
7th October 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
76% complete

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Very nice capture :-) fav
October 7th, 2024  
