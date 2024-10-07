Sign up
281 / 365
"As a matter of fact, my green fur does make me better than you."
Long-tailed Skipper on Lantana.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
2
1
2
365
NIKON Z 8
7th October 2024 1:01pm
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
butterfly
,
skipper
Wendy
ace
Very nice capture :-) fav
October 7th, 2024
