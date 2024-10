Our love endures

We still have hummingbirds but Boobear & Nyota stole the show this morning. For those unaware, Nyota the lovebird was found in Biloxi Bay in 2012 after Hurricane Isaac getting into a scrap with a Northern Mockingbird-- a scrap she could not win. Boobear is the 28-year-old Cockatiel who outlived his owner & came to me with grief issues. These two have been inseparable for years....