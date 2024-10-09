Sign up
Previous
283 / 365
"No, you may not touch the fluff"
Lots of better subjects like a wild rabbit, the hummingbird hordes, and some hummingbird moths... but somehow not when I have the camera in my hands.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
2
2
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
283
photos
15
followers
12
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th October 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
birding
Wendy
ace
Beautiful bird . So crisp I can feel the fluff without touching. Fav
October 9th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great detail!
October 9th, 2024
