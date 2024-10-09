Previous
"No, you may not touch the fluff" by peachfront
283 / 365

"No, you may not touch the fluff"

Lots of better subjects like a wild rabbit, the hummingbird hordes, and some hummingbird moths... but somehow not when I have the camera in my hands.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Wendy ace
Beautiful bird . So crisp I can feel the fluff without touching. Fav
October 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great detail!
October 9th, 2024  
